March 9, 1952 – Jan. 23, 2021

A Funeral Mass for William Brown, Jr., 68, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ferriday with Father John Pardue officiating. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.

Mr. Brown, son of William and Edna William Brown, was born in Natchez, MS and died at Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday. He was a graduate of Ferriday High and LA Tech University and was retired with over thirty years of employment with the Times Picayune newspaper in New Orleans as a layout artist.

He is survived by his wife of forty seven years, Betty Brown, his children, Cheryl Brown-Hampton, Jamila Brown and Katy L. Brown; his grandchildren, DeAnthony Jalen Brown, Jack Gilmore, IV, Kailen Brown and Zari Brown; one brother, Danny Brown; one nephew, Danny Brown, Jr.; three aunts, Rosie Redd, Elizabeth Davis and Louisa Avery and so many more family and friends. Predeceased him in death was his parents and one brother, Terry Brown.

William was known for his love for art, history and the New Orleans Saints football team. His dream came true when his beloved Saints won the Superbowl in 2008. His deep love for his extended family, his wife, children and grandchildren always shined through in everything he did and everywhere he went.

