expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

Nyla Poole dribbles with the ball and is one of the younger point guards behind senior Kelsey McNeal. The Bulldogs won 42-34 over Jim Hill on Thursday night to remain undefeated in district play. McNeal scored 19 points in the game. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Lady Bulldogs are undefeated in district

By Hunter Cloud

Published 7:20 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

By Patrick Jones

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — Just like in their first meeting on Friday, Jan. 22, the Natchez High School Lady Bulldogs played outstanding defense in the first half of their MHSAA Region 6-5A game against the Jim Hill High School Lady Tigers.

The only thing that was different was the margin of victory last Thursday night in their made-up game. Kelsey McNeal led all scorers with 19 points as the Lady Bulldogs remained undefeated in Region 6-5A with a 42-34 win over the Lady Tigers.

With the win, the Lady Bulldogs (8-4, 5-0) wrapped up the No. 1 seed for the Region 6-5A Tournament, which Natchez High School will host Feb. 9-13.

These two teams were originally scheduled to play each other at the Mary Jean Irving Memorial Gym on the Natchez High campus on Tuesday, Jan. 12, but that game was postponed for more than two weeks.

Natchez High held Jim Hill to four points in the first quarter and eight points in the second quarter. However, the Lady Bulldogs didn’t put up as many points in either of those quarters as they did in their first encounter. Still, they led the Lady Tigers 11-4 after one quarter of play and 23-12 at halftime.

Both teams scored nine points in the third quarter and the Lady Tigers surprisingly outscored the Lady Bulldogs 12-10 in the fourth quarter, but they were not able to put together a big rally to get back in the game.

The Lady Tigers were led by Amauri Quick with 17 points and Ariel Smith with eight points.

Olivia Davis added nine points and Kyla Butler chipped in with six points for the Lady Bulldogs (8-4, 5-0), who traveled to Jackson to take on Wingfield High School Friday night with an opportunity to run the table in regular-season region play.

More News

Natchez State Park offers youth hunt in February

Lady Bulldogs are undefeated in district

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results

News

Myers, 68, tries out acting in ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ series

News

CPSO investigators arrest man for stealing trailers, heavy equipment from multiple parishes

News

Officials present top priorities for legislative session in forum

News

Pascagoula native 1st female official to work a Super Bowl

News

Analysis: Transition turmoil splits Mississippi delegation

COVID-19

Sunday update: State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Merit Health nurse remembered for selfless nature

News

Florida couple start fundraiser to secure, restore historic home here

News

Two men arrested for theft, damage at old International Paper