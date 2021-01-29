Samuel Williams Jr.

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Samuel “Sam” Williams Jr., 86, who died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon, MS, will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Reverend Dr. E.E. Colenberg officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.