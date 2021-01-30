expand
Ad Spot

January 30, 2021

Callie Godfrey stands outside her home on Ratcliff Place where the dart landed Friday Morning. Godfrey is a doula, a stay at home mom and makes juice for people. She enjoys gardening and taking care of people. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

By Hunter Cloud

Published 8:15 am Saturday, January 30, 2021

A garden for fresh grown produce, coolers for juice and a towering tree house decorated with arts and crafts can be seen on Ratcliff Place, close to where the dart landed Friday.

Callie Godfrey said she built most of the tree house with her husband during the March 2020. Inside the tree house is a dollhouse, and wood blocks her daughters Phoebe and Charlie painted from the tree house’s left over lumber. She said she wanted somewhere for her kids to play and to be independent.

“I lead them to be outside, and to take care of the earth,” Godfrey said. “I lead them into the direction I wish I would have been led to earlier in life. Instead of figuring it out after the fact.”

Godfrey homeschools her kids as a stay at home mom, and she said she makes her own soap. In her garden, she grows squash, elderberries, lemons, and tomatoes among other produce items. She makes juice with for others and leaves them in coolers on her porch.

This year was the first year Godfrey started selling her juice to the public, and even makes some for the Natchez Coffee Shop. She said she first started juicing after giving birth to Phoebe.

“Being a new mother pushed me into a new way of life,” Godfrey said. “I was reborn myself. I started looking at life differently, and I wanted to get healthier. “

Becoming a mother opened Godfrey’s eyes to a new way to live life. She said in order for her child to eat well, she had to eat well. Having a child was life changing, she said.

Being a mother also pushed Godfrey to want to help other women who are about to become moms themselves. Godfrey said she went into her first child not knowing what to do.

At the hospital, she said there was not really anybody there for emotional support. After giving birth to Charlie at a birth center, and experiencing the care of a doula Godfrey said she wanted to give the same care to others.

“I feel the need to help other people,” Godfrey said. “I’m an emotionally, caring person.”

In addition to being a doula, she also set up three free libraries around town. One is at Duncan Park, the other outside of Rolling “N” The Dough and the third is outside her aunt’s Dianne’s Frame Shop.

More News

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

Natchez gets big boost from Taylor, tour guide cover

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

Natchez State Park offers youth hunt in February

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

News

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results

News

Myers, 68, tries out acting in ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ series

News

CPSO investigators arrest man for stealing trailers, heavy equipment from multiple parishes

News

Officials present top priorities for legislative session in forum

News

Pascagoula native 1st female official to work a Super Bowl

News

Analysis: Transition turmoil splits Mississippi delegation

COVID-19

Sunday update: State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Merit Health nurse remembered for selfless nature