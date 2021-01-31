New COVID cases in state drop into triple digits

NATCHEZ — Mississippi’s new cases of COVID-19 dropped into triple digits — 811 — for the 24-hour period ending Saturday at 6 p.m.

New COVID deaths in the state were measured at 27.

Among long-term care facilities, the Mississippi State Department of Health reports active outbreaks of 184.

In Adams County, 2,212 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed and 72 have died from complications related to the virus.

Since February 2020, 275,001 residents have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. COVID-related deaths in Mississippi number 6,045 to date.

Mississippi Health Department officials urge residents to continue to wear masks and social distance. If you believe you have symptoms or that you may have been exposed to the virus, contact HealthyMS.com/COVID19test.