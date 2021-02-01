expand
February 1, 2021

Leonard Lees Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 2:47 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

June 23, 1958 – Jan. 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial services for Leonard “John” Lees, Jr., 62, of Natchez who died Monday, January 25, 2021 in Natchez will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at The Gabels, 3008 Carter Street Vidalia, LA 71373, with Rick Gillespie officiating.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service time Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at The Gables.

Mr. Lees was born June 23, 1958, in Gulfport, MS the son of Leonard John Lees, Sr. and Nina Pauline Freeman Lees.

John was a devoted father and grandfather, who loved to play tennis and golf with his grandson Ryland and to chase grandson Watson around as he screamed and laughed. One of his favorite things to do was have dinner at Applebee’s with his grandchildren and daughter Melissa. He also loved his dog, Herk very much and enjoyed taking him for walks all over Natchez and Vidalia.

John was a diligent worker. He started working at The Natchez Democrat in 1978 as a young man. He advanced through a number of production roles at the newspaper across his career that spanned more than 40 years. He was highly skilled in early color printing and led the newspaper through a number of technological upgrades through the years. He took great pride in being able to do so many different things at the Democrat. He exited the Democrat in 2019.

Overall, he loved his family and will be missed dearly by his loved ones.

Mr. Lees was preceded in death by his mother, Nina Pauline Freeman Lees; father, Leonard John Lees; grandmother Thelma Whitehead Freeman Boswell; grandfather, Mark Dalton Freeman; grandmother Mary A. Lees; grandfather, John A. Lees; step grandfather, Andrew Jackson Boswell; and ex-wife, Elizabeth Ruth Lees.

Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Calhoun of Vidalia; grandsons, Ryland McClung and Watson Calhoun, both of Vidalia; stepson Jeffery Hinson of Natchez; sister Dorothy Riddle of Minnesota; and nephew, John Riddle of Minnesota.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

