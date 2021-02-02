July 25, 1932 – Jan. 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Alfreda Weaver DiStefano died peacefully on January 25, 2021.

She was born in Dividing Ridge, Yalobusha County, Mississippi, on July 25, 1932 to the late Arthur Earl Weaver and Ivy Wheeler. Growing up in the Big Creek and Calhoun City communities, she later attended Mississippi State University graduating with an Elementary Education degree in 1954.

After graduating, she moved to Natchez and lived with fellow teachers in an apartment on Clabber Alley behind the Malt Shop. Freda began her teaching career at the Natchez Institute and later taught at Cathedral School for 29 years where she was fondly known as “Mrs. D.”

She served as a long-time member and officer of the Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Auxiliary and the Ladies of Charity. She was recognized for her service to the poor and was selected as an Affiliate of the Daughters of Charity.

Freda and the late Joseph S. DiStefano were married June 1956 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Houston, Mississippi. They were the first couple to be married in the newly built church.

She is survived by her daughters, Emily DiStefano of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Elise O’Cain and her husband Kenneth of Madison, Mississippi; Laura DiStefano and her husband Alan Grissett of Madison, Mississippi; son Joseph S. DiStefano, Jr, and his wife Melissa of Douglasville, Georgia, her grandchildren Claire Beard and her husband Ryan of Madison, Mississippi; Celia Shackelford and her husband Paul of Farmington, Arkansas; Maresca and Claudia DiStefano of Douglasville, Georgia; Christina and Elizabeth Arey of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and her great-grandchildren, Cade, Sydney, Neil and Nolan.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Basilica, Natchez, Mississippi, with burial to follow at the Natchez city cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Cathedral School, Natchez, Mississippi or the charity of your choice.