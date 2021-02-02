expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

DiStefano

Alfreda Weaver DiStefano

By Staff Reports

Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

July 25, 1932 – Jan. 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Alfreda Weaver DiStefano died peacefully on January 25, 2021.

She was born in Dividing Ridge, Yalobusha County, Mississippi, on July 25, 1932 to the late Arthur Earl Weaver and Ivy Wheeler. Growing up in the Big Creek and Calhoun City communities, she later attended Mississippi State University graduating with an Elementary Education degree in 1954.

After graduating, she moved to Natchez and lived with fellow teachers in an apartment on Clabber Alley behind the Malt Shop. Freda began her teaching career at the Natchez Institute and later taught at Cathedral School for 29 years where she was fondly known as “Mrs. D.”

She served as a long-time member and officer of the Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Auxiliary and the Ladies of Charity. She was recognized for her service to the poor and was selected as an Affiliate of the Daughters of Charity.

Freda and the late Joseph S. DiStefano were married June 1956 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Houston, Mississippi. They were the first couple to be married in the newly built church.

She is survived by her daughters, Emily DiStefano of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Elise O’Cain and her husband Kenneth of Madison, Mississippi; Laura DiStefano and her husband Alan Grissett of Madison, Mississippi; son Joseph S. DiStefano, Jr, and his wife Melissa of Douglasville, Georgia, her grandchildren Claire Beard and her husband Ryan of Madison, Mississippi; Celia Shackelford and her husband Paul of Farmington, Arkansas; Maresca and Claudia DiStefano of Douglasville, Georgia; Christina and Elizabeth Arey of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and her great-grandchildren, Cade, Sydney, Neil and Nolan.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Basilica, Natchez, Mississippi, with burial to follow at the Natchez city cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Cathedral School, Natchez, Mississippi or the charity of your choice.

More News

Photo gallery: Cathedral School celebrates Catholic education, tradition

Proud to Take a Stand Committee looking for names to add to monument site

Crime reports: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

Courthouse records: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral School celebrates Catholic education, tradition

News

Proud to Take a Stand Committee looking for names to add to monument site

News

Southwest Electric Awards Scholarship to DeMarria Brown

News

County officials support pool upgrades

News

Supervisors discussing pay raises for County employees

News

705 new COVID cases reported in state in last 24 hours; 11 new deaths

News

Remote workers take advantage of new incentive program

News

Mississippi debates quicker purge of voter rolls

News

President Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House to talk virus relief

News

New COVID cases in state drop into triple digits

COVID-19

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

News

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point