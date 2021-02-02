March 13, 1933 – Feb. 1, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Elza “Ray” Lang, 87, of Natchez, who died February 1, 2021 at Magnolia Village in Natchez will be graveside Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Elza was born March 13, 1933 in Magee, MS to Elza Benjamen Lang and Ruby Lois Kennedy Lang. Elza served for two years in the US Army Armed Forces Special Weapons Project; he was a graduate of MS State University with a Bachelor’s Degree; 32nd degree Mason-Blue Lodge and a shriner; worked twenty-seven years at Armstrong Tires and Rubber Company and worked five years at Fidelity Tire as scheduling supervisor.

Elza was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Betty Jo McDonald; and one step-son, James Gary Gilbert.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra J. Lang; one son, Rod Lindsey; one daughter-in-law, Stephanie Lindsey; three grandchildren, Hayden Lindsey, Ryan Lindsey and Alli Lindsey, one niece, Gwen Young and husband Jim; two great nieces, Taylor Brown and Noble-Bates Young; cousin, Patricia Ann Havlon and husband Bill; and a number of other relatives.