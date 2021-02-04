Crime reports: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Main Street.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Reports — Tuesday

Domestic disturbance on D’Evereaux Drive.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Jefferson Street.

Assisting motorist on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on North Union Street.

Accident on Franklin Street.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Mansfield Drive.

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Threats on State Street.

Traffic stop on Glenwood Drive.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on George F. West Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Three traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two accident reports on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop at Alcorn State University – Natchez Campus.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Bob Lee Williams Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Simple assault on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on Itasca Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Robert Benjamin Hearn, 38, 388 Cranfield Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of aggravated assault. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Harassment on Old Highway 84 Lot 1.

Burglary on U.S. 61 South.

Two burglary reports on Cottage Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Dogwood Drive.

Theft on Myrtle Drive.

Theft on State Street.

Traffic stop on Starnes Drive.

Threats on Greenfield Road.

Theft on Davis Court.

Theft on Lotus Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Cloverdale Drive.

Reports — Monday

Fire on Southview Drive.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on College Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Eastmoor Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Disturbance on Gregory Circle.

Malicious mischief on Tubman Circle.

Loose livestock on North Palestine Road.

Juvenile problem on Country Club Drive.