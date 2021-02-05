Jan. 10, 1953 – Jan. 25, 2021

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Funeral services for Barbara Ann Searcy-White of Atlanta, GA and formerly of Natchez, MS, Minneapolis, MN and St. Louis, MO who departed this life on Tuesday, January 25, 2021 will be held February 6, 2021. The viewing will start at 1 p.m. EST and the service will start promptly thereafter at 2 p.m. EST. The funeral service will be conducted in person at Studio T Event Center (4040 Chapel Hill Rd. Suite T, Douglasville, GA., 30135) and virtually via YouTube under the direction of Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home with Apostle Dr. Steved Sutton officiating.

Barbara White was born to Argentor Searcy Sr., and Lillie Mae Gaylor-Searcy in Natchez.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her maternal grandparents, Charlie Childs (Pap) Gaylor and Eliza Proby-Gaylor; and her paternal grandparents, Readie J. Searcy, and Florence Shackleford-Searcy.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Terry L. Searcy (Terry “TJ” Searcy Jr. grandson), Maurice Randle and a daughter, Jawanda White-Robinson (Keldrick “Chip” Jackson Jr. and Cornelius “Bookie” Robinson Jr. grandsons) and a god daughter Lakendria Tillery; brothers, Clarence Searcy (Roberlyn), Argentor Searcy (Mary), Charlie Searcy, Bishop Stanley B. Searcy (Pastor Brenda), and Steven L. Searcy (Renee); sisters, Evelyn Thames (Earl), Joyce Clark (Rev. Charlie), Angela D. Latham (Charlie), Felecia M. Bowser (Jerome), and Juanita Searcy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Barbara was loved by many because of the joy, the laughter, and the love that she shared with everyone that came into her life. She always made time for everyone and made each person feel that they were special. Barbara was an extraordinary conversationalist, a hilarious comedian, a devoted caregiver, a wise counselor, and a peacemaker. She was a tenacious fighter and she never accepted defeat. Her faith sustained her throughout her life. Barbara worked tirelessly and unselfishly to love, support, and encourage her family and her friends. She will be sincerely missed by her family and friends; however, she will continue to live on in our hearts, memories, and our conversations.

Our family extends its gratitude, love, and thanks to our friends and family members who expressed condolences, prayers, support, and love to our family members.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home at 8312 Dallas Highway, Douglasville, GA. 30134