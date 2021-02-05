expand
February 5, 2021

Paul Vanner Lipsey

By Staff Reports

Published 5:29 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

Dec. 20, 1942 – Feb. 4, 2021

MONTEREY — Funeral services for Paul Vanner Lipsey, 78, of Monterey, will be held at New Era Baptist Church on February 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dustin Davis officiating. Interment will follow at New Era Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at New Era Baptist Church on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from noon until service time at 2 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

