New COVID cases fall bellow 1,000

As of Saturday at 3 p.m. there were less than 1,000 new COVID cases reported in the state according to a report by the Mississippi Department of Health.

The department of health reported just 900 new cases, and the department reported a total of three deaths from the period of Feb. 3 to Feb. 5. Currently 143 active cases are in long term facilities, the department reported.

Mississippi’s Department of Health reports a total of 327,163 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered. This total includes the 58,722 second doses administered by the health department.

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, the health department reports 77,620 vaccine doses have been administered in that week. This is the highest total of COVID vaccines administered in a single week by the health department according to the report.

Currently, the seven day average for new cases is 941.1, the health department reports. It is estimated by the health department that the 2019 population of Mississippi is 2,976,148 people. Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic a total of 280,778 cases have been reported. Meaning 10.5 percent of the state’s population has tested positive for COVID.

Adams County has had a total of 2,255 positive cases, and the health department has reported a total of 74 COVID related deaths in the county since the start of the COVID pandemic.