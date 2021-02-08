expand
February 8, 2021

Julie Ann Cummings

By Staff Reports

Published 9:40 am Monday, February 8, 2021

Feb. 24, 1970 – Feb. 4, 2021

MONTEREY — Funeral services for Julie Ann Cummings, 50, of Monterey, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday on Monday, February 8 at 1 p.m. with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home on Sunday, February 7, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

