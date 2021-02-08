Marion Elliott

Oct. 1, 1937 – Feb. 4, 2021

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Marion “Nanny” Elliott, 83, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Comer Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at noon with Bro. Toney Ganey officiating. Interment will follow to Natchez National Cemetery, under the direction of Comer Funeral Home.

Marion was born Friday, October 1, 1937 in England and passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Ferriday, LA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Middleton Jones and Violet Mannion Jones and her brother, Bill Jones.

Marion leaves behind the love of her life of 65 years, Edward “E.T.” Elliott of Vidalia, LA; daughter, Beverly Caston and her husband Gary of Vidalia, LA; son, Glen Elliott and his wife Mary of Lake St. John, LA; daughter, Gail Brazell and her husband James of Scottsboro, AL; four grandchildren, Jennifer Paul and her husband Aaron, Jason Elliott and his wife Kim, Stephanie Farmer and her husband Jordan, and Jared Harner; ten great-grandchildren, Annalise, Andrew, Jude, Ben, Mallory, Caroline, Emmalie, Stori, and Wesson; brother, Malcolm Jones and his wife Shirley of England; and special additional family, Mike “Tree” Trevillion and Karen Trevillion. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Comer Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. until service time at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your charity of choice.

To leave online condolences for the family please visit www.comerfh.com.