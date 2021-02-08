expand
February 9, 2021

McLaurin Elementary School closed until Feb. 22 due to COVID-19

By Staff Reports

Published 5:16 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

NATCHEZ — McLaurin Elementary School will be closed until Feb. 22 due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, school officials announced Monday.

A letter and electronic communication was sent out to parents and staff at McLaurin regarding the school closure and outbreak on Monday afternoon, said Tony Fields, Public Engagement Coordinator for the school district.

The school reported four active cases of the virus among staff members, Fields said, adding necessary precautions are being taken to mitigate the spread.

Teachers and students will engage in virtual instruction starting Tuesday, Feb 9, through Friday, Feb. 19, Fields said, adding teachers and hybrid students will return to McLaurin on Monday, Feb. 22.

Parents of children who have been in direct contact with anyone who has tested positive with the virus will be contacted directly by McLaurin’s administration, Fields said.

“Per (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations, we ask you to continue to monitor your children for any flu-like or Covid-related symptoms and seek medical guidance if needed,” he said. “If your child or someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19, please notify the school.”

Fields said meals for all virtual students will be delivered daily.

“We are committed to providing you with timely and accurate updates on our public health authorities’ best recommendations and guidance,” he said. “We will continue monitoring the situation weekly and proceed on a week-by-week basis. Natchez-Adams School District remains focused on and committed to our educational mission. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation.”

Those with questions or concerns can first reach out to their school’s administrators with individual requests or contact the district officials at the Braden Administration building at 601-445-2800.

  Mississippi River level at Natchez

