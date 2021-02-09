expand
February 9, 2021

Adams County, Natchez have lost a champion in death of Cauthen

By Editorial Board

Published 8:54 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Adams County lost an outstanding citizen on Sunday when Sammy Cauthen passed away at age 80.

His son, Dusty, posted on social media that his father succumbed to pneumonia after a 96 day stay in the hospital.

Cauthen spent 32 years as an Adams County supervisor for District 1, elected to eight terms in office. That only means Cauthen’s constituents thought he did a good job representing them.

During his tenure as supervisor, Cauthen served as the Adams County board president and was also selected by his peers throughout the state to serve a term as president the Mississippi Association of Supervisors.

Former Natchez Mayor Tony Byrne said Cauthen paid no regard to city limits and served all of his constituents from Adams County and inside the City of Natchez.

He also played in instrumental part of promoting the city as a filming destination and helped bring over a dozen movies to the city.

Darryl Grennell, who served on the Board of Supervisors prior to being elected mayor of Natchez, said Cauthen also contributed to the resurfacing roads, rebuilding bridges and expanding the Adams County Port Facility.

Elected officials don’t always agree on every issue. When the discussions at board meetings started to heat up, Cauthen used his smart sense of humor to pull his fellow supervisors together and make sure they left the meeting smiling.

Cauthen will be surely missed by all who knew him in the Natchez and Adams County community.

Mississippi House scores big reforms

GriefShare is here to help

Courthouse records: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

