February 9, 2021

Charles Jordan

By Staff Reports

Published 10:13 am Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Dec. 21, 1951 – Feb. 5, 2021

FERRIDAY — A private memorial for Charles “Charlie” Jordan, 69, of Ferriday, LA, who passed at his residence, Feb. 5, 2021, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Mt. Beulah B.C. with Rev. Leroy Brown officiating.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Charles Albert Jordan was born on Dec. 21, 1951, Ferriday, LA, the son of Charles Jordan, Sr. and Emma Price Anderson.

“Charlie” was preceded in death by his parents,

He is survived by his daughter, Tina Fakhrid-Deen and son, Jashed Fakhrid-Deen of Chicago, IL; his granddaughter, Khari Fakhrid-Deen; his siblings Patricia Humphrey, Glenda Jones, and Alfred Price, all of Ferriday, LA, Jimmy Price of Reno, NV, Marilyn Price of St. Paul, MN, Kathy Anderson of Natchitoches, LA, Thelma Howard of Midlothian, TX, Audrey Mae Lewis of Plano, TX, Bertha Jackson of Quinlin, TX, Karen Moffett of Desoto, TX, Sharon Jordan of Barney, TX; one aunt, Jenny Jordan; one uncle, Archie Jordan; his cousins, Robert Price Jr., Freddie Davis (Marlow Davis), Charlene Anderson, and Jessica Anderson; nieces Wanda Haynes, Latanda Ndjandeu, Tiffany Anderson, Jimier Anderson, LaShunda Price, Selena Jones, Ja’Myri Jones, and Symaria Jones; nephews Louis Jordan, Jimmy Price, Jr., Maurice Price, Jerecus Anderson, and Orlando Jones; and a host of other beloved relatives and dear friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

