February 9, 2021

Court case conclusions: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 8:43 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4:

Johnnie Donald charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Johnnie Donald charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance: Xanax. Cae bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, Jan. 14:

Michael Wiley pleaded guilty to shooting into a dwelling in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to serve three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with three years suspended and defendant shall be placed on probation. Must pay court costs of $422.50, pay prosecution fees of $200.00, to be paid within 90 days from the entry of this Order and all costs associated with probation.

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Feb. 3:

Cagney Louise Byrd, 37, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Must take an online class. Banned from Walmart. (To be Non-Adjudicated) Fine set at $858.75.

Jimmy Tyromme Watkins Sr., No age given, pleaded guilty to no insurance. No fine or jail time assessed.

Diamond Lashay Green, 20, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 45 days suspended. Must take an online class. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Zaekwon Malik Gullatte, 25, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 45 days with 42 days suspended. Credit given for three days time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Zaekwon Malik Gullatte, 25, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentenced to 45 days with 42 days suspended. Credit given for three days time served. Must take an online class. Fine set at $648.75.

Zaekwon Malik Gullatte, 25, charged with no insurance. Case dismissed – insurance proof provided.

Candi Joydaija, 19, pleaded guilty to controlled substance violations. “Need Sentencing Order: Non-Adjudication denied.

Tyrek Amontae Williams, 18, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 45 days with 40 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Non-Adjudication denied. Fine set at $948.75.

