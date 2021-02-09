expand
Ad Spot

February 9, 2021

Crime reports: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 8:42 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Andres A. Conde, 24, 36 Maple Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Held without bond.

Juan Stephen Gray, 30, 15099 Midway Road, Terry, on charge of DUI – refusal to submit to test. Held on $750.00 bond.

Rodrick Kendale Hart, 33, 17 Magnolia Acres Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Held on $456.25 bond.

Diamond Alisha Patterson, 24, 201 Parker Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Held on $527.50 bond.

Bianca Nicole Terrell, 32, 137 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Held on $527.50 bond.

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on State Street.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Reports — Sunday

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/High Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Welfare concern/check on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Oak Hill Drive.

False alarm on State Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering at Village Place.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on Lamar Street.

Accident on Pilgrim Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop at Youth Center.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop at WT Drilling.

Traffic stop at Marshall Funeral Home.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Johnny Joe Guice, 53, 10 Springfield Road, Natchez, on a charge of profanity/public drunkenness in a public place. Held on a $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Threats on Cloverdale Drive.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Reports — Sunday

Alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on Lewis Drive.

Civil matter on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Windy Hill Road.

More News

Mississippi House scores big reforms

GriefShare is here to help

Adams County, Natchez have lost a champion in death of Cauthen

Courthouse records: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

State auditor’s office arrests former Roxie clerk for embezzlement

News

Walmart to provide COVID-19 vaccine

News

City approves $60K to fix erosion damage at county building

News

Sheriff sounds alarm about brazen armed burglars striking south county neighborhoods

News

City considers new lease program for police and fire department vehicles

BREAKING NEWS

McLaurin Elementary School closed until Feb. 22 due to COVID-19

News

Natchez, Adams County officials ponder signs recognizing high school champions

News

Former Adams County Supervisor, 80, dies

News

Mississippi trial delayed for friar accused of sex abuse

COVID-19

New COVID cases fall bellow 1,000

News

Book-lover Richard finds perfect fit at library

News

Annual Natchez celebration goes live Feb. 22

News

Natchez celebrates Black history

News

CPSO deputy commended for taking down armed sex offender

News

Man killed in apparent hit and run in Vidalia

News

Supervisors appeal court order for attorney’s pay

Business

Karla Brown to host open house at new business location

News

Natchez’s $6,000 incentive to move here drawing national attention

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral School celebrates Catholic education, tradition

News

Proud to Take a Stand Committee looking for names to add to monument site

News

Natchez school bus driver arrested for alleged sexual battery of 13-year-old

News

Southwest Electric Awards Scholarship to DeMarria Brown

News

County officials support pool upgrades

News

Supervisors discussing pay raises for County employees