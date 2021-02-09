expand
February 9, 2021

Wilson

Mary Yvonne Hargrave Wilson

By Staff Reports

Published 8:39 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

April 1, 1947 – Feb. 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Mary Yvonne “Mae” Hargrave Wilson, of Natchez, who died Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Hattiesburg will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church (grounds) with Pastor Walter L. Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at Mercy Seat Baptist Church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Please wear your mask. We are practicing social-distancing. This is a walk-through visitation.

Mary was born April 1, 1947 in Natchez, the daughter of Birdie Lee Woods Hargrave and James Ashton Hargrave. She was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and was a retired baker and cook. Mrs. Wilson was a member of Mercy Seat Baptist Church where she served on the Mother’s Board and Usher Board. She was also a member of the Golden Key Lodge #5; OES Deborah Chapter #5. Mary enjoyed talking on the phone, doing crossword puzzles, cooking and baking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Leroy Wilson, brothers Jim Hargrave, Walter Hargrave, and Ike Hargrave and sister Shirley Hargrave Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter Dolly Hargrave; brother George E. Hargrave; sisters, Josephine Blanton, Lyttia Johnson, Marie Hams and Charlene Bradford; grandson Avery G. Jones and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com

