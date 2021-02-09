expand
February 9, 2021

Samuel L. Cauthen

Published 10:05 am Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Sept. 4, 1940 – Feb. 7, 2021

NATCHEZ — A graveside service will be held for Samuel L. “Sammy” Cauthen, 80, of Natchez, who died Sunday, February 7, 2021, at RiverBridge Hospital in Vidalia, Louisiana.  Services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Natchez City Cemetery with Father Ken Ritter officiating.

Sammy was born on September 4, 1940, in Natchez, Mississippi, to William and Edith Trudell Cauthen.

After graduating from Natchez High School, Sammy attended Mississippi State University.  He then moved across the country to California where he attended community college and served in the United States Army.

While in California, he also married his high school sweetheart, Constance Coskery. After residing there for two years, they returned to Natchez to start their family.

Sammy was elected to the Adams County Board of Supervisors where he served for 32 years. During his tenure as Supervisor, he led the Board as President several times.  He was also selected by his peers throughout the state to serve a term as President the Mississippi Association of Supervisors.  Sammy possessed a deep love of Natchez and Adams County and was passionate in promoting his hometown at any opportunity. Over the years, he was instrumental in recruiting motion picture companies to film in Natchez.

Sammy was preceded in death by his beloved wife Connie, brother William Cauthen, sisters Sue Little, Mary Francis Gwin, Betty Jo Ferrill and his parents.

He is survived by his twin brother Robert Cauthen; son Dusty Cauthen and wife Kim; daughter Shannon Tison and husband Norman Tison, and daughter Jessica Cauthen.  He is also survived by grandchildren Rachel Bennett, Sydney Cauthen, and Connor Cauthen; great-grandson Jackson Bennett and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

