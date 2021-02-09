expand
Ad Spot

February 9, 2021

Ford

Stella Sessions-Ford

By Staff Reports

Published 8:37 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Aug. 16, 1952 – Jan. 16, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Stella “Ann” Sessions-Ford, 68, of Natchez, who died Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Victorville, CA will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Davenport Cemetery in Cannonsburg with Pastor Kerry Brashears, Sr.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Stella was born August 16, 1952 in Natchez, the daughter of Josephine Clark and Lura “Buddy” Sessions. She was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson and was retired from San Bernardino County. Mrs. Ford was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leonard “June” Ford, brother Michael Sessions; grandparents Willie Clark, Leola “Doll” Davis, Ferd Sessions and Addie Hunt Sessions.

Stella leaves to cherish her memories: sons Wesley Walker (Brandy) and Jeff McCrary; daughters Lynette Potter, Tracy Smith and Bunny Youmans (Reginald); brothers Lawrence Sessions, Lura Sessions, Jr. and Terry Sessions; sisters Gladys Cubit, Lynn Jenkins, Geraldine Jenkins, Marilyn Sessions and Ina Dowell; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

More News

Mississippi House scores big reforms

GriefShare is here to help

Adams County, Natchez have lost a champion in death of Cauthen

Courthouse records: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

State auditor’s office arrests former Roxie clerk for embezzlement

News

Walmart to provide COVID-19 vaccine

News

City approves $60K to fix erosion damage at county building

News

Sheriff sounds alarm about brazen armed burglars striking south county neighborhoods

News

City considers new lease program for police and fire department vehicles

BREAKING NEWS

McLaurin Elementary School closed until Feb. 22 due to COVID-19

News

Natchez, Adams County officials ponder signs recognizing high school champions

News

Former Adams County Supervisor, 80, dies

News

Mississippi trial delayed for friar accused of sex abuse

COVID-19

New COVID cases fall bellow 1,000

News

Book-lover Richard finds perfect fit at library

News

Annual Natchez celebration goes live Feb. 22

News

Natchez celebrates Black history

News

CPSO deputy commended for taking down armed sex offender

News

Man killed in apparent hit and run in Vidalia

News

Supervisors appeal court order for attorney’s pay

Business

Karla Brown to host open house at new business location

News

Natchez’s $6,000 incentive to move here drawing national attention

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral School celebrates Catholic education, tradition

News

Proud to Take a Stand Committee looking for names to add to monument site

News

Natchez school bus driver arrested for alleged sexual battery of 13-year-old

News

Southwest Electric Awards Scholarship to DeMarria Brown

News

County officials support pool upgrades

News

Supervisors discussing pay raises for County employees