Stella Sessions-Ford

Aug. 16, 1952 – Jan. 16, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Stella “Ann” Sessions-Ford, 68, of Natchez, who died Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Victorville, CA will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Davenport Cemetery in Cannonsburg with Pastor Kerry Brashears, Sr.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Stella was born August 16, 1952 in Natchez, the daughter of Josephine Clark and Lura “Buddy” Sessions. She was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson and was retired from San Bernardino County. Mrs. Ford was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leonard “June” Ford, brother Michael Sessions; grandparents Willie Clark, Leola “Doll” Davis, Ferd Sessions and Addie Hunt Sessions.

Stella leaves to cherish her memories: sons Wesley Walker (Brandy) and Jeff McCrary; daughters Lynette Potter, Tracy Smith and Bunny Youmans (Reginald); brothers Lawrence Sessions, Lura Sessions, Jr. and Terry Sessions; sisters Gladys Cubit, Lynn Jenkins, Geraldine Jenkins, Marilyn Sessions and Ina Dowell; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

