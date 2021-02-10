expand
Ad Spot

February 11, 2021

Cathedral goalkeeper Joseph Garrity celebrates his team's 2-1 win over ACCS to go to the first round of the playoffs. Head coach Dennis Hogue dubbed the game a playoff to get into the playoffs. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Cathedral defeats ACCS to advance to MAIS playoffs

By Hunter Cloud

Published 11:28 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

A referee blows his whistle and sticks his arm out and points to the penalty spot. He spotted a handball in the box with 9 minutes left in the game. Cathedral and ACCS are tied up at one goal in a play in game for the playoffs.

Cathedral’s Kennedy Williams takes the ball and says a prayer before taking the penalty kick. Williams swings his foot through the ball sending it to the lower left corner and just past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Brody Watts.  The penalty was the deciding goal in a 2-1 victory for Cathedral.

“I said ‘God I just pray to you. Whether I score, or whether I miss, that you will just bless me to keep going forward.’,” Kennedy said. “I have stepped up to the spot plenty of times. I know the first few times I stepped up it was mind boggling. After practicing, and repetition, it just became second nature.”

Williams said he knows exactly where he is putting the ball before he steps up, and he takes a penalty shot. His approach to taking a penalty is hard  and low, a technique he said he learned from Cathedral’s head coach Dennis Hogue.

Just last season Cathedral had fallen short of the playoffs denied by Oak Forest in a penalty shootout. Williams scored his first career goal against ACCS on Wednesday night snapping a 10 year playoff drought.

“That has always been a dream of mine, even if we do not get to state, just to bring this team to the playoffs, “ Williams said. “After years and years of losing and going down it has just been more motivation. Just to have God manifest that, and to have it happen right in front of my eyes. When the final whistle blew there was just an awe feeling, I couldn’t comprehend it.”

ACCS started off the game with the first goal of the night as Nolan Owens got free in the box and fired a missile into the Cathedral goal to open up the scoring with 24 minutes left in the first half.

Cathedral generated some chances but did not finish any shots in the first half before halftime. The Green Wave came out firing in the second half scoring a goal nine minutes after halftime. A miscommunication in the box, and a string of shots and bodies flying to block shots led to Grayson Guedon firing the ball home.

Over the next 20 minutes the tension continued to build in the stands and on the sidelines. After Williams scored his penalty kick ACCS started to throw balls and attackers forward. Over the next five minutes the Rebels tried to create a last gasp equalizer.

They had a few chances including two free kicks about 30 to 40 yards from goal but failed to place a shot on target from those chances. Willliams said when the final whistle blew both teams left everything on the field even after all of their yelling and physical play.

“At the end of the day we left on the field, both teams,” Williams said. “I’m thankful to God for the chance to play them, because they are a very very talented team. I have no sort of animosity towards them.”

Cathedral advanced to the first round of the playoffs with their win in the play in game and will play against Hartfield Academy at a date which is to be determined.

More News

Cathedral defeats ACCS to advance to MAIS playoffs

Susie B. West celebrates Black History Month

Doris Jean Malone Conway

Cathedral wins season opener with strong pitching, hitting

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Susie B. West celebrates Black History Month

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Little Theatre presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van”

News

State auditor’s office arrests former Roxie clerk for embezzlement

News

Walmart to provide COVID-19 vaccine

News

City approves $60K to fix erosion damage at county building

News

Sheriff sounds alarm about brazen armed burglars striking south county neighborhoods

News

City considers new lease program for police and fire department vehicles

BREAKING NEWS

McLaurin Elementary School closed until Feb. 22 due to COVID-19

News

Natchez, Adams County officials ponder signs recognizing high school champions

News

Former Adams County Supervisor, 80, dies

News

Mississippi trial delayed for friar accused of sex abuse

COVID-19

New COVID cases fall bellow 1,000

News

Book-lover Richard finds perfect fit at library

News

Annual Natchez celebration goes live Feb. 22

News

Natchez celebrates Black history

News

CPSO deputy commended for taking down armed sex offender

News

Man killed in apparent hit and run in Vidalia

News

Supervisors appeal court order for attorney’s pay

Business

Karla Brown to host open house at new business location

News

Natchez’s $6,000 incentive to move here drawing national attention

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral School celebrates Catholic education, tradition

News

Proud to Take a Stand Committee looking for names to add to monument site

News

Natchez school bus driver arrested for alleged sexual battery of 13-year-old

News

Southwest Electric Awards Scholarship to DeMarria Brown