expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Photo gallery: Natchez Little Theatre presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van”

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Sometimes the best action takes place off-stage, which is the setting of the Mary Lynn Dobson comedy, “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van.”

Performances will be this Valentine’s Day weekend at the Natchez Little Theatre, at 319 Linton Ave. Grab your sweetheart for one of four showings of the play this weekend, or more than one show if you love it.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15 each and health department guidelines will be enforced.

To reserve tickets, call 601-442-2233.

More News

Doris Jean Malone Conway

Cathedral wins season opener with strong pitching, hitting

Photo gallery: Natchez Little Theatre presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van”

Natchez wins opening game of district tournament, first since 2002

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Little Theatre presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van”

News

State auditor’s office arrests former Roxie clerk for embezzlement

News

Walmart to provide COVID-19 vaccine

News

City approves $60K to fix erosion damage at county building

News

Sheriff sounds alarm about brazen armed burglars striking south county neighborhoods

News

City considers new lease program for police and fire department vehicles

BREAKING NEWS

McLaurin Elementary School closed until Feb. 22 due to COVID-19

News

Natchez, Adams County officials ponder signs recognizing high school champions

News

Former Adams County Supervisor, 80, dies

News

Mississippi trial delayed for friar accused of sex abuse

COVID-19

New COVID cases fall bellow 1,000

News

Book-lover Richard finds perfect fit at library

News

Annual Natchez celebration goes live Feb. 22

News

Natchez celebrates Black history

News

CPSO deputy commended for taking down armed sex offender

News

Man killed in apparent hit and run in Vidalia

News

Supervisors appeal court order for attorney’s pay

Business

Karla Brown to host open house at new business location

News

Natchez’s $6,000 incentive to move here drawing national attention

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral School celebrates Catholic education, tradition

News

Proud to Take a Stand Committee looking for names to add to monument site

News

Natchez school bus driver arrested for alleged sexual battery of 13-year-old

News

Southwest Electric Awards Scholarship to DeMarria Brown

News

County officials support pool upgrades