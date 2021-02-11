expand
February 11, 2021

William Fulton

By Staff Reports

Published 9:26 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

FAYETTE — Graveside services for William Fulton, 68, of Vicksburg, formerly of Stampley, who died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Merit Health Vicksburg will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, with Rev M. Irving officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

