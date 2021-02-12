expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

DeWayne Scott Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 2:43 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

March 3, 1956 – Feb. 9, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for DeWayne Scott, Sr., 64, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Madisonville, LA will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Community Chapel with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Community Chapel.

Mr. Scott was born March 3, 1956, in Natchez, MS the son of Clyde Scott and Jewel Juanita Martin Scott.

He was a faithful member of Community Chapel Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Scott; mother, Jewel Juanita Scott; son, DeWayne Scott, Jr.; brothers, Clyde Edward Scott, Tommy Glen Scott, Jimmy Dale Scott, Bobby Joe Scott, Sr. and George Scott.

Survivors include his son, Emmett Clyde Scott and wife Leah Scott; daughter, Amanda Thibodeaux and husband Charlie Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Tre’ Scott, Sissy Scott, Elissa Scott, Chase Thibodeaux, Tristen Thibodeaux, Harper Thibodeaux; daughter in law, Lynne Nichols Wright Scott; brother Robert Marvin Scott; sister-in-law, Mary Tyson Scott; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Chad Campbell, Dustin Wilson, Jason Tyson, Richard Grantham, David Martin, and Wesley Howell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Blaney, Jack Blaney, Barry Scott, Gage Scott, and Charles Nichols.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Chapel Hands and Feet Ministry 100 Oakland Drive Natchez, MS 39120 in Mr. Scott’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More News

Issue closest to lawmakers’ hearts is on its way

Group working to control feral cat population

Vaccination crew caring, competent

Column:Your story has just begun

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Coroner: Two Adams County residents died with COVID-19 this week

News

Natchez filmed “Breaking News in Yuba County” released Friday

News

Riverland Medical Center names new CEO

News

Senior citizen robbed at gunpoint on Vidalia Riverwalk

COVID-19

COVID vaccine drive thru-line backed up to bypass due to weather

News

Three men linked to armed burglaries in Adams County arrested in Baton Rouge

News

Susie B. West celebrates Black History Month

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Little Theatre presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van”

News

State auditor’s office arrests former Roxie clerk for embezzlement

News

Walmart to provide COVID-19 vaccine

News

City approves $60K to fix erosion damage at county building

News

Sheriff sounds alarm about brazen armed burglars striking south county neighborhoods

News

City considers new lease program for police and fire department vehicles

BREAKING NEWS

McLaurin Elementary School closed until Feb. 22 due to COVID-19

News

Natchez, Adams County officials ponder signs recognizing high school champions

News

Former Adams County Supervisor, 80, dies

News

Mississippi trial delayed for friar accused of sex abuse

COVID-19

New COVID cases fall bellow 1,000

News

Book-lover Richard finds perfect fit at library

News

Annual Natchez celebration goes live Feb. 22

News

Natchez celebrates Black history

News

CPSO deputy commended for taking down armed sex offender

News

Man killed in apparent hit and run in Vidalia

News

Supervisors appeal court order for attorney’s pay