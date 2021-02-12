Natchez filmed “Breaking News in Yuba County” released Friday

NATCHEZ — Breaking News in Yuba County, a movie filmed in Natchez, is released on streaming platforms today.

The film is available to rent or buy on Amazon, Vudu and other streaming platforms.

Written by Amanda Idoko and directed by Mississippi native Tate Taylor, the film is comprised of an all-star female cast including Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Wanda Sykes, and Awkwafina.

Janney plays the role of Sue Buttons, a woman who becomes a celebrity in fictional Yuba County after the disappearance of her husband, Karl.

Sue’s life unravels as she tries to hide the truth of Karl’s disappearance from family, friends and a cop who finds her suspicious.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the release of this great movie,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said in a phone interview Friday.

Gibson said he is in Savannah, Georgia to meet someone for an economic development prospect in Natchez.

“Tate Taylor, film Natchez and all of those bringing movies to our city are really putting Natchez on the map,” Gibson said. “As we look into the future, all of this (the film economy) is a game-changer for our area. Not to mention, this is entertainment at its best and I can’t wait to watch it.”

Film Natchez, a non-profit organization that aims to promote the film economy throughout Mississippi, said in a Friday news release the making of Breaking News in Yuba County was made possible by the Mississippi Motion Picture Incentive Program passed by state legislators.

“Thanks to the Mississippi Motion Picture Incentive Program, Breaking News in Yuba County was able to be filmed entirely in the state of Mississippi, creating 120 jobs and putting $12 million back into the local economy,” according to the news release.

Film Natchez said the film industry keeps giving back to the local economy even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, film, entertainment and arts education in the state contributed to the local economy in the tens of millions of dollars and created hundreds of short-term jobs.

“In 2020, even in the midst of a global pandemic, our local film industry has created over 25 long-term jobs, 280 short-term jobs, and almost $18 million in local economic impact,” Film Natchez states. “We have also drawn national attention to the arts programs through Film Natchez, Crooked Letter Stages and other programs. Our momentum hasn’t stopped and we are continuing in our efforts to keep Mississippians in Mississippi and create an entertainment industry workforce in our own backyards.”

In 2020, Film Natchez provided 16 virtual workshops, hosted nine student interns from Alcorn State University, University of Southern Mississippi, University of New Orleans, University of Georgia, Natchez High School, and Mississippi School for the Arts.

“Film Natchez gives students the chance to stay in their community and keep changing lives in Mississippi,” said Sykes, an award-winning comedian, actress and writer.

“Continued support of the Mississippi Motion Picture Incentive Program and Film Natchez will ensure that Mississippi is at the forefront of television and film production, spurring a creative economy like we’ve never seen before,” Taylor said. “We are on the cusp of big things here. Through Film Natchez, we are able to connect students with leaders in the film industry and provide them with tools, behind-the-scenes field trips, educational scholarships, tuition assistance and even paid internships — right here in Mississippi.”

For more information on Film Natchez and how to support the film economy, visit filmnatchez.org.