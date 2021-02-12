Vaccination crew caring, competent

To the EDITOR:

Adams County received the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine in early January. With age on our side, my husband and I got our first vaccinations in mid-January after getting appointments online.

The distribution in Adams County was remarkable — timely and efficient.

Vehicles lined up on Liberty Road to enter the grounds as members of the Mississippi National Guard directed the drivers. Stationed at strategic points, the Guard personnel retrieved papers and distributed information. Everyone was very polite, attentive, and helpful.

As cars approached the tent, the site of the vaccinations, employees of the Adams County Health Department greeted the passengers with words of encouragement.

Under the tent passengers were quickly injected while seated in their vehicles. Members of the Guard directed the vehicles to parking spots and placed papers with times on the windshields for everyone to remain the required 15 minutes in the event of reactions to the vaccine.

As a resident of Adams County and Mississippi I applaud everyone responsible for the entire process. Locally, the employees of the Adams County Health Department are commended for their professionalism.

The members of the Mississippi National Guard deserve sincere appreciation for their outstanding service.

Gov. Tate Reeves and Dr. Thomas Dodd are recognized for their many television appearances to provide Mississippians with current information on the pandemic.

These public officials and many others who masterminded the efficient distribution of the vaccine made us proud to call Mississippi our home state.

The Lord has truly blessed all of us with caring and competent people who performed their duties cheerfully and effectively. Sincere thanks to all who worked diligently to provide needed health care for everyone.

Mary Eidt is a resident of Natchez.