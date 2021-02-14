expand
February 15, 2021

Crosby carries Alcorn St. over Mississippi Valley St. 70-56

By Staff Reports

Published 12:02 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

ITTA BENA (AP) — Troymain Crosby scored 22 points as Alcorn State broke the game open in the second half to beat Mississippi Valley State 70-56 on Saturday.

Kurk Lee had 14 points for Alcorn State (4-9, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Anthony Fairley added seven points and seven rebounds.

Alcorn State scored a season-best 38 points in the first half but led by seven. Crosby, Oddyst Walker and Lee opened the second half with a 7-0 burst and the Braves went on to build a 21-point lead with 5:39 remaining.

Caleb Hunter had 17 points for the Delta Devils (1-17, 1-9). Terry Collins and Kam’ron Cunningham had 13 points apiece.

Alcorn State defeated Mississippi Valley State 71-59 on Jan. 16.

