Dangerous ice covering roads in parts of Adams County

NATCHEZ — Public officials strongly advise area residents to avoid driving as much as possible due to ice on the roadways.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten submitted a photo of ice covering Kingston Road Sunday morning.

“People need to stay off of the roads,” Patten said.

Adams County Emergency Management as well as city and county officials are expected to meet today at 2 p.m. for a weather briefing and will advise the public of the possible closing of city and county buildings and other safety measures, EMA Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said.

“Due to current winter weather conditions in the Natchez-Adams County area, we’re asking all residents to stay off of the roads as much as possible,” Hardy said in a community announcement Saturday.

“This would allow our Public Works crews to monitor and secure the roads safely. Please stay informed by watching and listening to your local news and radio stations for additional updates.”