expand
Ad Spot

February 14, 2021

Ice and sleet covers Kingston Road. Photo courtesy of Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

Dangerous ice covering roads in parts of Adams County

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 11:45 am Sunday, February 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — Public officials strongly advise area residents to avoid driving as much as possible due to ice on the roadways.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten submitted a photo of ice covering Kingston Road Sunday morning.

“People need to stay off of the roads,” Patten said.

Adams County Emergency Management as well as city and county officials are expected to meet today at 2 p.m. for a weather briefing and will advise the public of the possible closing of city and county buildings and other safety measures, EMA Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said.

“Due to current winter weather conditions in the Natchez-Adams County area, we’re asking all residents to stay off of the roads as much as possible,” Hardy said in a community announcement Saturday.

“This would allow our Public Works crews to monitor and secure the roads safely. Please stay informed by watching and listening to your local news and radio stations for additional updates.”

More News

Crosby carries Alcorn St. over Mississippi Valley St. 70-56

Dangerous ice covering roads in parts of Adams County

Preservation commission approves conceptual plans for bluff amphitheater

Fly in will have food, music, planes

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Dangerous ice covering roads in parts of Adams County

News

Preservation commission approves conceptual plans for bluff amphitheater

News

Fly in will have food, music, planes

BREAKING NEWS

WEATHER: Winter storm expected Sunday night, Monday

News

Furniture maker enjoys creating, restoring pieces

News

Natchez Police investigating Friday night homicide on George F. West Boulevard

News

Coroner: Two Adams County residents died with COVID-19 this week

News

Natchez filmed “Breaking News in Yuba County” released Friday

News

Riverland Medical Center names new CEO

News

Senior citizen robbed at gunpoint on Vidalia Riverwalk

COVID-19

COVID vaccine drive thru-line backed up to bypass due to weather

News

Three men linked to armed burglaries in Adams County arrested in Baton Rouge

News

Susie B. West celebrates Black History Month

News

Photo gallery: Natchez Little Theatre presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van”

News

State auditor’s office arrests former Roxie clerk for embezzlement

News

Walmart to provide COVID-19 vaccine

News

City approves $60K to fix erosion damage at county building

News

Sheriff sounds alarm about brazen armed burglars striking south county neighborhoods

News

City considers new lease program for police and fire department vehicles

BREAKING NEWS

McLaurin Elementary School closed until Feb. 22 due to COVID-19

News

Natchez, Adams County officials ponder signs recognizing high school champions

News

Former Adams County Supervisor, 80, dies

News

Mississippi trial delayed for friar accused of sex abuse

COVID-19

New COVID cases fall bellow 1,000