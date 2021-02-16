Many businesses closed due to hazardous road conditions

Due to the accumulation of ice and snow on roads, many businesses and public facilities in the Miss-Lou will be closed today.

Natchez and Vidalia Walmart stores and Walmart stores off of I-55 are currently closed and expect to reopen when it is safe for employees and customers.

Supermarket Operations, which runs the Natchez, Vidalia and Ferriday Markets chain, announced on social media Tuesday morning that stores would remain closed through Tuesday and attempt to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Suzanne Steckler of Natchez Pathology said the lab is closed Tuesday for the safety of clients.

The Adams County Courthouse, Natchez City Hall and other city and county buildings are closed at least until Friday. A determination will be made on Thursday they will reopen on Friday as officials continue to receive weather updates.

The Natchez Visitor Center and Natchez Convention Center are also closed.

The Magnolia Bluffs Casino announced on social media that the casino will remain closed until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Hannah Jackson of Appliances & More on 180 Sgt Prentiss Dr. said the store should be open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and resume regular hours Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“We do have some gas and electric heaters and fireplaces left in stock,” Jackson said.

Natchez Coffee Company on Franklin Street is open to downtown pedestrians with a limited menu, owner Sharon Brown said.

To add your business to this list with information regarding whether you are open or closed and expected business hours, email sabrina.robertson@natchezdemocrat.com.