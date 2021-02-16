No printed newspaper Wednesday, but E-edition will be free to view for all for the day

Out of an abundance of caution, The Natchez Democrat and Natchez the Magazine office will remain closed today and no newspaper will be produced for Wednesday, Feb. 17.

However, the newspaper’s electronic edition, known as the E-edition, will be available to all for free for the day. To view the E-edition on Wednesday, please click the link at natchezdemocrat.com either on your desktop or laptop or on your mobile smartphone.

Reporters will be working from home to post online weather and other news stories online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We will update this story as soon as other decisions are made concerning your newspaper.