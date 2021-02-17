Camille Rogers Harris

June 9, 1933 – Feb. 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Private family graveside services for Camille Harris, 87, who died on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Merit Health–Natchez, will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at The Natchez National Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her late husband, William J. Harris, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. The Rev. M. Stuart Sherman will officiate.

Mrs. Harris was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on June 9, 1933, the daughter of the late Dr. Wilmer H. Rogers of St. Francisville, LA, and the late Susie Dale Rogers of Vidalia. She was the last surviving granddaughter of Judge John Dale of Vidalia.

Camille never met a stranger and loved everyone she met. She had a love for the current fashion trend and possessed a charming southern drawl that would captivate those listening to her speak. Camille was also a fun-loving spirit, always eager to put on her dancing shoes. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and making impromptu road trips.

She was preceded in death by her husband William J. Harris; her former husband, Francis Martin Jr, the father of her seven children; her son, Steve Martin; brother, Wilmer (Sonny)Rogers, of Lake Charles, LA; and sisters, Sue Dale Newton, of Ferriday, LA, and Alma Rogers Parsons.

Survivors include six children and two stepchildren. Francis “Frank” Martin III of Natchez; Christine Foley and husband Bill, of Hattiesburg, MS; Michael Martin and wife, Rita, of Vidalia; Camille (Cammie) Martin of Memphis, TN; Emily Eidt and husband JoJo, of Natchez; Maria Henwood and husband, Jim, of Weston, FL; Theresa Gayle and husband Mike of Gonzales, LA; and Gretchen Harris of Naples, FL; 12 grandchildren; Randall Martin and wife Katie; Andrew Martin, Emily Foley Hall and husband, Matthew; William Foley; Courtland Foley and wife, Laura; Benjamin Eidt; Phillip Eidt and wife, Nikki; Molly Martin; Emily Martin; Taylor Henwood; Steven Gayle and wife, Monica; Conrad Gayle and wife, Amy; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Rogers Detchon, of Amsterdam, OH; and devoted friends Dianne Hammett, of Clayton, LA, and Irvin Malone, of Natchez.

Pallbearers will be Camille’s Grandsons and Son-in-Laws.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Cathedral School Fund for Excellence, P.O. Box 1876, Natchez, MS 39121, The Natchez Humane Society, or the charity of your choice

