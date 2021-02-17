City, county issue 24-hour curfew; flash flood warning issued

The City of Natchez and Adams County officials have imposed a citywide 24-hour curfew effective immediately and lasting until 10 a.m. Friday.

Adams County will remain under a severe winter storm warning until later tonight according to the National Weather Service at Jackson.

A flash flood warning as also been issued for Adams County just before 3 p.m.

All travel between now and then should be only for medical and other essential needs, said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson.

The only other persons allowed on the roads are healthcare and other essential workers, law enforcement and first responders.

“An essential need can be defined as getting an emergency supply of food medical supplies, or tending to a family member in need,” Gibson said. “We can understand people being on the road for those purposes but other than that people need to stay home. We’re hoping by 10 a.m. (Friday) things will improve and we’re asking people to stay posted for other alerts.”

Rainfall tonight is expected to freeze before Thursday morning on top of the sleet and ice that has already accumulated since Sunday, making roads too dangerous for travel, Gibson said.

On top of that, debris from fallen trees and some roofs that have collapsed under the weight of ice is also cluttering the roadways, he said.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said after the city passed the curfew at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Adams County Officials quickly followed suit.

“The road conditions right now are too bad for people to be driving,” Patten said. “Trees and limbs are falling all over the city and roadways are becoming impassable.”