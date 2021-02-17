Photo gallery: Family spends snow day helping stuck drivers, sledding

NATCHEZ — When Sunday night sleet left a blanket of white over the Miss-Lou, Candice and Andrew Norman and their two boys, Jace and Wyatt, spent the day having fun and helping trapped drivers in Andrew Norman’s four by four Chevrolet Blazer.

To the boys, including Andrew, it was all good fun riding on sleds in the snow and helping people in need, Candice Norman said.

“We rode around all day (Monday) … just to help pull people out who were stuck in the snow and ice,” she said. “A lot of them said they didn’t know how bad it was until they got out in it. That was our fun just helping people out and taking the kids sledding.”

While the guys were out sledding and pulling other drivers out of a bind, Candice Norman captured and later submitted these beautiful photos of their adventure.