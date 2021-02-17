expand
February 17, 2021

Sanders

Thelma Sanders

By Staff Reports

Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Oct. 28, 1950 – Feb. 9, 2021

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Thelma Tenner Sanders, 70, of Fayette, MS, who departed her earthly life on February 9, 2021, in Pascagoula, MS, will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS (Stampley Community), at 1:00 P.M with the Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating; burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Thelma was born on October 28, 1950, in Jefferson County, Mississippi to Weston Tenner Sr. and Katie Hunter Tenner.

Walkthrough visitation will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Deviante Karshaun Sanders; two sisters, Hattie Thorton and Emmer Lee; six brothers, Wendell Tenner Sr, Weston Tenner Jr, Eddie Earl, Jessie Lee, James Tenner and Michael Tenner.

She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Victor Sanders and Jessie Sanders; one godson, Montravious Jackson; three granddaughters, Victoria Sanders, Valencia Sanders and Jada Williams; two sisters, Mary Lee Roberts and Lula Herrington; three brothers, Johnny Lee Tenner, Issac Tenner and Robert Tenner; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

