February 17, 2021

Water could be seen gushing near the Furniture Factory Outlet store on U.S. 61 Tuesday. Photo submitted by Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

Waterworks asking customers to conserve as broken pipes causes issues with water

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 10:23 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez Water Works is asking customers to conserve water use due to broken pipes, Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said in a Code RED community alert Wednesday.

“Natchez Water Works is requesting all customers of Natchez Water to please conserve water at this time,” she said. “Currently, the system is under great demand from broken pipes.”

Natchez Water Works is requesting that all leaks be reported by calling Natchez Water Works at 601-445-5521.

