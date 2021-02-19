expand
February 21, 2021

Washington

John Edward Washington

By Staff Reports

Published 7:01 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

June 27, 1953 – Feb. 12, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for John Edward Washington, 67, of Natchez, who died Friday, February 12, 2021 in Natchez, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 on the grounds of Greater St. Mark Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.at the funeral home.   This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

John was born June 27, 1953 in Natchez, the son of Emma Jane Washington and Alfred Washington. He was educated in the Wilkinson County School District and was a retired cross-country truck driver. Mr. Washington was a member of Union Baptist Church in Perrytown, MS where he served as a deacon and the choir. For over 30 years, John sang with many choirs and as a soloist on many occasions. He enjoyed singing, listening to and making music, truck driving and spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Joyce Houston and Annie Lee Hillard.

John leaves to cherish his memories: wife Flotie Thompson Washington; son, Kendrick Thompson and Emanuel Jones; daughters, Jacqueline Coleman (Eddie) and Lashawn Washington; seven brothers, Julius Washington, Joe Nathan Washington, Thomas Washington, Darrius Washington, George Washington, Frank Hill and Willie J. Washington; sisters, Estella Gaulden, Alline Thompson, Patricia White, Thomastine Washington, Sandra Williams and Maggie Brady and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

