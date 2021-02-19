expand
February 21, 2021

Williams

Latonya Louise Williams

By Staff Reports

Published 7:00 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

Feb. 11, 1988 – Feb. 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Latonya Louise Williams, 33, of Natchez, who died Saturday, February 13,2021 in Jackson will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Skinner Cemetery with Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Latonya was born February 11, 1988 in Natchez, the daughter of Theodora Marie Johnson and Booker T. Williams. She was a graduate of Natchez High School. Miss Williams was a member of New Hope Baptist Church-The Vision Center. Latonya enjoyed spending time with her daughter, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Floriene Lee Mosby Coleman.

Latonya leaves to cherish her memories: her parents; a loving daughter Zion Marie Williams; brothers, Trianthony “Tony” Williams, Travis Mosby, Alonzo Hoggatt, Khadijah “KJ” Mosby, Leonard Johnson, Jr. and Ezekiel Johnson; a loving and caring sister, Ashley Williams; grandmother, Dorothy Mae Williams; nieces, Chardee’ Mosby, Kendia King, Trinity Williams, Azzaria Williams, JayCee Kay, Zoee Johnson, JayCe Johnson, and Ka’nia King; nephews, Trianthony Williams, Jr. and Kenny King, Jr. and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com

