February 21, 2021

Water could be seen gushing near the Furniture Factory Outlet store on U.S. 61 Tuesday. Photo submitted by Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

Mayor: Natchez water situation greatly improved

By Jan Griffey

Published 11:44 am Sunday, February 21, 2021

NATCHEZ — Mayor Dan Gibson said Sunday morning the pressure in the city’s water system in greatly improved.

“We appreciate everyone’s help in identifying leaks. We still need everyone to report them,” Gibson said. “And property owners should check their businesses and vacant properties.”

He said water customers still need to conserve water, using it sparingly, and reminded the city’s water system is still under a boil water mandate.

“Hopefully, soon we can get enough pressure to send test samples to the Mississippi Department of Health. Until they grant the OK, we are still under a boil water advisory,” Gibson said.

