February 22, 2021

Heath

Devin Heath named new Visit Natchez Executive Director

By Staff Reports

Published 9:45 am Monday, February 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Convention Promotion Commission has hired Devin Heath as Visit Natchez’s new Executive Director, effective March 1.

Heath joins the team with more than 28 years of tourism and hospitality experience that includes leadership roles throughout the South.

Most recently, Heath served as General Manager of the Embassy Suites Atlanta Galleria where he managed a 263-room hotel and restaurant, in addition to serving on several industry boards and committees. A graduate of Loyola University in Maryland, Heath has worked with destination marketing organizations and hotels, serving as Vice President of Sales, General Manager and recently as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Cobb Travel and Tourism in Georgia.

His strategic approach to leading teams has led to several awards including Director of Sales of the Year, Hotel of the Year and AAA Four Diamond Award.

“There is nowhere in the world like Natchez, Mississippi and it’s truly an honor to join the impeccable team in place at Visit Natchez,” Heath said. “Despite the challenges the tourism industry faced in 2020, I believe our city is well established to bounce back and am eager to help grow tourism and revitalize the local economy. I look forward to meeting and working with local tourism partners as we develop strategies to emerge stronger than ever after the pandemic.”

Visit Natchez, which was created by state legislation as an informational and marketing resource for Natchez’s tourism industry, completed a nation-wide search for the Executive Director’s position following the departure of Jennifer Ogden Combs in the fall of 2020.

Director of Sales Lynsey Smith served as the Interim Executive Director since then. Heath has relocated to Natchez with his wife, Janice, and is looking forward to exploring the ins and outs of the iconic city, he said.

More information about Natchez and Visit Natchez can be found at visitnatchez.org.

  Email newsletter signup

  Mississippi River level at Natchez

  newsletter signup

  Latest Style

  Latest Business

