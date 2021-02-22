expand
February 22, 2021

Haley Gillespie Johnson

By Staff Reports

Published 1:45 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Oct. 15, 1994 – Feb. 16, 2021

FERRDIAY — Funeral services for Haley Gillespie Johnson, 26, of Sicily Island, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. James Stephens and Donald Money officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from noon until 2 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

