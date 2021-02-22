May 6, 1941 – Feb. 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Walter Newton Willis, 79, of Natchez who died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Natchez will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Natchez National Cemetery with Terry Walker officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Willis was born May 6, 1941 in Meadville, MS the son of Leon Buford Willis and Mina Lucille Goodson Willis.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a licensed ship captain, pilot and construction engineer. He was a member of the United States Merchant Marines, a harbor pilot for the United States Navy in Diego Garcia off the Coast of Africa. Mr. Willis loved genealogy, spending time with his family and his dogs, and enjoying life on the lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Buford Willis and Mina Lucille Goodson Cooper; son Michael Clinton Willis; and grandson Christian Avery Willis.

Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years Sharen Carnell Willis; sons Robert D. Willis and wife Christina, Walter Leon Willis, and Matthew Isaac Willis and wife Hannah; daughter Angela D. McLeod and husband Danny; step daughters, Beverly D. Wing and husband Jason, Valerie L. Lovett and husband Jay; and 17 grandchildren.

