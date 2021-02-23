Feb. 25, 1965 – Feb. 12, 2021

NATCHEZ — Andrea Chafin, 55, of Natchez, Mississippi, a native of Delbarton, West Virginia and long-time resident of Dahlonega, Georgia, passed away February 12, 2021, at Merit Hospital after a month long battle against COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry Baisden and Mary Elizabeth Matney Baisden, of Delbarton, West Virginia, as well as her niece, Rhonda Mahon, of Tennessee.

Andrea is survived by her daughter, Amanda Olivier (Tim) of Dahlonega, GA, and grandsons, Camden (6), and Easton (2). She is also survived by her sisters: Brenda Mahon (Eddie) of Tennessee, Debra Collins (Jim) of Florida, and Carolene Ray of Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Andrea loved her family and friends fiercely. She spent 34 years working in car dealerships ranging from Audi, Ford, BMW, and Dodge. She was currently the Comptroller of Auto Group South in Natchez, Mississippi. Andrea loved literature, shopping, and laughing with friends. Her daughter and grandsons were the light of her life and she loved every visit with them. Andrea was a light in this world and will be missed dearly. How lucky her friends, family, and co-workers were to have known her.

There will be memorial services held in Natchez as well as Dahlonega, Georgia at a future date due to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com