expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Crime Reports: February 23, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 7:40 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Damon Corey Price, Age N/A, 259 Mississippi Highway 27, Jayess, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Jarvantis Keyon Doss, Age N/A, 633 Stampley Road, Fayette, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.

Krystal Danielle Morgan, Age N/A, 79 Pineview Drive, Natchez, on two charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $527.50 on first contempt of court: failure to appear charge and $677.50 on second contempt of court: failure to appear charge. No bond set on shoplifting charge.

Arrests — Wednesday

Brandon David Hayes, 27, 901 Garland Avenue, West Helena, Ark., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $807.15.

Nakeysha Yvette Watkins, 34, 419 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charges of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace of others). Bond set at $750.00 on both charges.

Latoya Denise Hill, 27, 81 Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – breach of peace and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace of others). Bond set at $750.00 on both charges.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Harassment on Cottage Farm Road.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Disturbance on Main Street.

Three false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on North Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

False alarm on Peachtree Drive.

False alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Merrill Street.

False alarm on North Canal Street.

Domestic disturbance on Fisk Avenue.

Intelligence report on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

 

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Aundrain Levon Dixon, 51, 204 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Upper Kingston Road.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on Rushing Street.

Shots fired on Windy Hill Road.

Fire on Mississippi Highway 553.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Country Club Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Roosevelt Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Broadmoor Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Nations Road.

Intelligence report on Reed Street.

Shots fired on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Accident on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Warbler Court.

Unauthorized use on Timberlake Road.

More News

Gregg’s base hit leads Cathedral to victory

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents

News

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek

News

Miss-Lou still assessing damage caused by severe winter storm

News

Schools reopening after winter storm

Church News

St. Mary Basilica damaged in storm, but nothing that cannot be repaired

News

Devin Heath named new Visit Natchez Executive Director

News

No in-person classes for Natchez or Concordia Parish on Monday; ACCS and Cathedral will hold classes

News

Mayor: Natchez water situation greatly improved

News

Thousands still without power in Adams County

News

Natchez Brewing Company gives fresh water to Natchez residents

News

City of Natchez needs help finding leaks during water crisis

News

Photo gallery: Sparkling crepe myrtles add beauty to downtown Natchez scene

News

Natchez Brewing Company supplying water Friday during city’s water crises

News

Friday update: Linemen still working to restore power to thousands

BREAKING NEWS

State of Emergency declared for Natchez

News

Hotels full amid winter storm that has left many without power and water