expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Help your area by reporting storm damages

By Editorial Board

Published 7:06 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Undoubtedly, many have suffered damages from last week’s severe winter storms.

We’ve seen reports of trees on houses, leaks inside of buildings and other damages caused by the weight of ice and sleet on trees and rooftops.

Despite the number of incidents we’ve heard about, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reports show only one home and four businesses in Adams County affected by the storm.

Adams County must have an accumulative total of $130,000 to $140,000 worth of damages submitted to receive any help for those who were affected by the storm.

Reportable damages include anything from leaking roofs, busted water pipes to trees on top of buildings.

In Concordia Parish, damages can also mean spoiled food caused by prolonged power outages. The parish should meet an $80,000 threshold to be eligible for state or federal aid.

Those submitting damage surveys can also include photos showing proof of exactly where the problems have occurred.

Although monetary help is not guaranteed, it cannot hurt to take a few minutes of your day while filing insurance claims to complete the survey.

Yes, whether or not you have insurance you can still report damages.

Residents of Adams County should go adamscountyms.net/emergency-management and scroll down towards the bottom of the page to click on the “report damage” link.

Louisiana residents should go to damage.la.gov to report damages.

More News

Gregg’s base hit leads Cathedral to victory

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents

News

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek

News

Miss-Lou still assessing damage caused by severe winter storm

News

Schools reopening after winter storm

Church News

St. Mary Basilica damaged in storm, but nothing that cannot be repaired

News

Devin Heath named new Visit Natchez Executive Director

News

No in-person classes for Natchez or Concordia Parish on Monday; ACCS and Cathedral will hold classes

News

Mayor: Natchez water situation greatly improved

News

Thousands still without power in Adams County

News

Natchez Brewing Company gives fresh water to Natchez residents

News

City of Natchez needs help finding leaks during water crisis

News

Photo gallery: Sparkling crepe myrtles add beauty to downtown Natchez scene

News

Natchez Brewing Company supplying water Friday during city’s water crises

News

Friday update: Linemen still working to restore power to thousands

BREAKING NEWS

State of Emergency declared for Natchez

News

Hotels full amid winter storm that has left many without power and water