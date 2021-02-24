expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Gregg’s base hit leads Cathedral to victory

By Patrick Jones

Published 2:09 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

BUDE — Tyler Gregg hit a tie-breaking two-run single in the top of the fifth inning as the Cathedral High School Green Wave pulled away for an 8-5 win over the Franklin County High School Bulldogs Tuesday night.

Playing just its second game of the season due to last week’s winter storms, Cathedral scored one run each in the top of the first, second, and third innings to grab a 3-0 lead.

Franklin County scored three runs off Green Wave starting pitcher Sam Mosby in bottom of the third inning, two of them on an error, to tie the ball game.

“I thought we did a good job on the mound,” Cathedral head coach Craig Beesley sad. “We were able to bring in Jake Hairston and Noah Russ in relief to finish the game out for us.”

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Green Wave took the lead for good on Gregg’s base hit on an 0-2 pitch to give them a 5-3 lead. They added another three runs in the top of the sixth with Russ, Tanner Wimberly, and Gregg each driving in runs.

“It got to be a tight game in the fifth inning and Tyler got the lead for us. Tanner had a big hit for us in the sixth,” Beesley said.

Gregg ended up going 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Wimberly was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Jacob Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

The Bulldogs tried to mount a late-game rally against Hairston and Russ, but the rally fell a few runs short. They did manage to score one run each in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings.

Mosby was credited with the win after allowing three runs, only one earned, on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks over three innings while at the plate he was 1-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored.

Hairston allowed two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts and just two walks in three and one-third innings. Russ allowed nothing and struck out one in two-thirds of an innings.

“I think the more games we play, the better we will be. We got to reschedule a lot of the rainouts,” Beesley said. “The more time we get game situations, the better off we’ll be in the long run. It might put a strain on our pitching situation, but I think we can get through it.”

Cathedral (2-0) played host to Franklin County and Bogue Chitto High School for a varsity doubleheader on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, before playing at Bogue Chitto on Friday with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

More News

Gregg’s base hit leads Cathedral to victory

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

DEVELOPING NEWS

Adams County Water Association lifts boil water notice

COVID-19

Teachers, first responders to be eligible for vaccine Monday

News

Mississippi House votes to overhaul several state taxes

News

Three men arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide

News

Natchez Water Works lifts boil water advisory

News

Ferriday man arrested for alleged assault on power line workers

News

Health care workers excited to open Trinity Medical Center

Business

Businesses impacted by severe winter weather

News

Utility companies still working to restore power, water to Miss-Lou residents

News

Damaged sewage line leaks raw sewage into St. Catherine’s Creek

News

Miss-Lou still assessing damage caused by severe winter storm

News

Schools reopening after winter storm

Church News

St. Mary Basilica damaged in storm, but nothing that cannot be repaired

News

Devin Heath named new Visit Natchez Executive Director

News

No in-person classes for Natchez or Concordia Parish on Monday; ACCS and Cathedral will hold classes

News

Mayor: Natchez water situation greatly improved

News

Thousands still without power in Adams County

News

Natchez Brewing Company gives fresh water to Natchez residents

News

City of Natchez needs help finding leaks during water crisis

News

Photo gallery: Sparkling crepe myrtles add beauty to downtown Natchez scene

News

Natchez Brewing Company supplying water Friday during city’s water crises

News

Friday update: Linemen still working to restore power to thousands

BREAKING NEWS

State of Emergency declared for Natchez

News

Hotels full amid winter storm that has left many without power and water