Gregg’s base hit leads Cathedral to victory

BUDE — Tyler Gregg hit a tie-breaking two-run single in the top of the fifth inning as the Cathedral High School Green Wave pulled away for an 8-5 win over the Franklin County High School Bulldogs Tuesday night.

Playing just its second game of the season due to last week’s winter storms, Cathedral scored one run each in the top of the first, second, and third innings to grab a 3-0 lead.

Franklin County scored three runs off Green Wave starting pitcher Sam Mosby in bottom of the third inning, two of them on an error, to tie the ball game.

“I thought we did a good job on the mound,” Cathedral head coach Craig Beesley sad. “We were able to bring in Jake Hairston and Noah Russ in relief to finish the game out for us.”

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Green Wave took the lead for good on Gregg’s base hit on an 0-2 pitch to give them a 5-3 lead. They added another three runs in the top of the sixth with Russ, Tanner Wimberly, and Gregg each driving in runs.

“It got to be a tight game in the fifth inning and Tyler got the lead for us. Tanner had a big hit for us in the sixth,” Beesley said.

Gregg ended up going 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Wimberly was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Jacob Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

The Bulldogs tried to mount a late-game rally against Hairston and Russ, but the rally fell a few runs short. They did manage to score one run each in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings.

Mosby was credited with the win after allowing three runs, only one earned, on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks over three innings while at the plate he was 1-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored.

Hairston allowed two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts and just two walks in three and one-third innings. Russ allowed nothing and struck out one in two-thirds of an innings.

“I think the more games we play, the better we will be. We got to reschedule a lot of the rainouts,” Beesley said. “The more time we get game situations, the better off we’ll be in the long run. It might put a strain on our pitching situation, but I think we can get through it.”

Cathedral (2-0) played host to Franklin County and Bogue Chitto High School for a varsity doubleheader on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, before playing at Bogue Chitto on Friday with the junior varsity game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.