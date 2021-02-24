Aug. 2, 1948 – Feb. 23, 2021

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Linda Gail Miller, 72, of Vidalia, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Tim Vanier officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Linda Gail Miller was born on Monday, August 2, 1948 in Waynesville, NC. and passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Merit Health Natchez.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Cecilia Tumminello and daughter-in-law Allison Miller.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Johnie Miller; two sons, John Joseph Miller and Joe Miller and his wife Miki, all of Vidalia; and two granddaughters, Monica Miller and Danyelle Miller Neal. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Joe Miller, Tyler Thompson, Todd Adams, Garland Randall, Robert Parker and Derick Vanier.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.