Jan. 3, 1961 – Feb. 21, 2021

Funeral services for Sally Jo Charrier, 60, of Monterey, will be held at Acme Free Methodist Church on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Cindy Robinson, Rev. Charles Laird and Rev. Emmitt Belgard officiating. Interment will follow at Acme Free Methodist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Acme Free Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.