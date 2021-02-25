Dec. 3, 1955 – Feb. 20, 2021

CANNONSBURG — Graveside services for Charles White, Sr. 65, of Cannonsburg, who died Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Hattiesburg, were held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 on the grounds of Bethlehem Baptist Church with Rev. James Jones officiating.

Burial followed at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Charles was born December 3, 1955, the son of Louella Gamble White and Frank White I. He was a 1974 graduate of Jefferson County High School. Mr. White was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed Chevrolet trucks, bar-b-quing and spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James White and Lee Arthur White.

He leaves to cherish his memories: two sons, Charles P. White, Jr. and Michael White; one daughter, Shelia White; two brothers, Frank White II and Robert L. White I; three sisters, Mamie L. Herrington, Maxzine Allen and Rubby Jackson, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.